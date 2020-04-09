Menu

Crime

4 men with connections to biker gangs arrested in New Brunswick

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 4:48 pm
Hells Angels vests, taken during a police raid in Edmonton on April 25, 2014.
Hells Angels vests, taken during a police raid in Edmonton on April 25, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police have arrested four men in connection with an ongoing investigation into outlaw motorcycle club activities in New Brunswick.

The RCMP say the arrests were made between Feb. 17 and April 9 in Edmundston, Drummond, California Settlement and Moncton.

“The arrests are in relation to organized crime, drugs and proceeds of crime, or money laundering,” police said in a news release Thursday.

READ MORE: Hells Angels members among 10 charged in southwestern Ontario drug bust

Those arrested include:

  • A 34-year-old “prospect” for the Red Devils Motorcycle Club.
    • A 29-year-old “full patch” member of the Red Devils Motorcycle Club.
    • A 46-year-old “prospect” for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.
    • A 46-year-old “full patch” member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Nomads N.B.
All four were released from custody pending future court appearances.

“The Red Devils are a support club for the Hells Angels, and operate under their direction,” said Insp. Ron Desilva of the New Brunswick RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit.

“The Hells Angels are involved in the drug trade in New Brunswick, bringing harmful elements into our communities.”

Police added that two other members of Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Nomads N.B. are currently incarcerated following previous investigations.

READ MORE: Hells Angel arrested, likely Manitoba’s biggest seizure of meth made in raids, say RCMP

In 2017, 50-year-old Robin Moulton was convicted of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and sentenced to four years and six months, police said

In 2018, 59-year-old Emery “Pit” Martin was charged with cocaine trafficking, money laundering and organized crime.

He is currently awaiting trial.

Crime
