4 men with connections to biker gangs arrested in New Brunswick

Police have arrested four men in connection with an ongoing investigation into outlaw motorcycle club activities in New Brunswick.

The RCMP say the arrests were made between Feb. 17 and April 9 in Edmundston, Drummond, California Settlement and Moncton.

“The arrests are in relation to organized crime, drugs and proceeds of crime, or money laundering,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Those arrested include:

A 34-year-old “prospect” for the Red Devils Motorcycle Club.

• A 29-year-old “full patch” member of the Red Devils Motorcycle Club.

• A 46-year-old “prospect” for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

• A 46-year-old “full patch” member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Nomads N.B.

All four were released from custody pending future court appearances.

“The Red Devils are a support club for the Hells Angels, and operate under their direction,” said Insp. Ron Desilva of the New Brunswick RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit.

“The Hells Angels are involved in the drug trade in New Brunswick, bringing harmful elements into our communities.”

Police added that two other members of Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Nomads N.B. are currently incarcerated following previous investigations.

In 2017, 50-year-old Robin Moulton was convicted of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and sentenced to four years and six months, police said

In 2018, 59-year-old Emery “Pit” Martin was charged with cocaine trafficking, money laundering and organized crime.

He is currently awaiting trial.