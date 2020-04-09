Menu

Health

Another 17 people test positive for coronavirus in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 1:16 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: 19,774 total cases of COVID-19 in Canada, 461 total deaths
WATCH ABOVE: 19,774 total cases of COVID-19 in Canada, 461 total deaths

Seventeen more people tested have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Waterloo Region, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 237, according to numbers released by Public Health on Thursday.

Many of the new cases would have contracted the virus at least a week ago, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Waterloo Region’s acting medical officer of health, said Wednesday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Humane society opening emergency pet food banks in Kitchener, Stratford

“There is typically a one- to two-week delay between when someone starts having symptoms, [to] when they are then diagnosed and then when cases are reported to us and then added to the dashboard,” she explained.

Public Health’s update on Thursday morning also said that 73 cases have now been resolved.

Coronavirus outbreak: Canada's "best case" COVID-19 projection sees 11,000 to 22,000 deaths
Coronavirus outbreak: Canada’s “best case” COVID-19 projection sees 11,000 to 22,000 deaths

That number includes the eight people who have died after contracting the virus in Waterloo Region. That number rose by one after it was announced that there was a third victim from a Kitchener retirement home.

On a more positive note, the resolved total also includes the 65 people who have officially recovered after contracting the virus.

READ MORE: 3rd resident of Kitchener retirement home suffers coronavirus-related death

There have now been 2,708 tests conducted in the region, with 1,998 coming back negative. There are currently 423 tests pending a result.

The province reported 483 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, and 26 more deaths, bringing the provincial totals to 5,759  cases with 200 deaths.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus KitchenerCoronavirus WaterlooCovid cases WaterlooCronavirus cases Kitchener
