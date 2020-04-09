Reports of Alberta dentists performing non-emergency services ‘alarming’: registrar

Send this page to someone via email

The registrar of the Alberta Dental Association and College has issued a stern warning to dentists ignoring the suspension of non-emergency services amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Non-emergency dental treatments were suspended by the association on March 17.

In a letter posted to the organization’s website on Tuesday, registrar Dr. Randall Croutze said there have been reports that some dentists are providing dental services that are non-emergency care.

“This is alarming as it sacrifices the actions others have taken to save lives,” reads the letter.

“If the treatment and services you are providing do not fit into emergency treatments as described in the Guidelines on Emergency Treatment, STOP. Right now.”

Croutze said the organization is actively making requests to the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association for information about possible claims submitted for non-emergency treatment.

He said dentists who provide non-emergency services will be investigated.