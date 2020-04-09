Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Reports of Alberta dentists performing non-emergency services ‘alarming’: registrar

By Julia Wong Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 1:02 pm
Updated April 9, 2020 1:19 pm
A file photo of dental work.
A file photo of dental work. AFP FILE/PHILIPPE HUGUEN

The registrar of the Alberta Dental Association and College has issued a stern warning to dentists ignoring the suspension of non-emergency services amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Non-emergency dental treatments were suspended by the association on March 17.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Alberta Dental Association suspends all non-emergent treatment, services

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In a letter posted to the organization’s website on Tuesday, registrar Dr. Randall Croutze said there have been reports that some dentists are providing dental services that are non-emergency care.

“This is alarming as it sacrifices the actions others have taken to save lives,” reads the letter.

“If the treatment and services you are providing do not fit into emergency treatments as described in the Guidelines on Emergency Treatment, STOP. Right now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Croutze said the organization is actively making requests to the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association for information about possible claims submitted for non-emergency treatment.

He said dentists who provide non-emergency services will be investigated.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCovid19Alberta Dental Association and CollegeDentistsAlberta dental treatment suspendedAlberta dentist non-emergency treatmentAlberta dentistsDr. Randall Croutzenon-emergency treatment
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.