Winnipeg to close several streets for maintenance over long weekend

Winnipeg is closing several streets for repairs over the Easter long weekend.
Between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, southbound Garry Street from Ellice to Portage avenues will be closed for building construction and maintenance work.
Also on Saturday, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., the city is closing eastbound Corydon Avenue from Renfrew to Lindsay streets to repair a railway crossing.
Finally, Redwood Avenue will close between Charles and Aikins streets at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 13, for landscaping and tree maintenance and will reopen at 3 p.m. the following day.
However, the city says both eastbound and westbound lanes on Redwood Avenue will open during peak rush hour.
Commuters can check the city’s website for a full list of lane closures, the transit portal for Winnipeg transit reroutes or schedule information or simply call 311.
