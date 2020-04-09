Menu

Traffic

Winnipeg to close several streets for maintenance over long weekend

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 2:54 pm
Updated April 9, 2020 3:11 pm
Paving, water and sewer work keep Saskatoon drivers looking for new routes.
Winnipeg is closing several streets for maintenance over the long weekend. File / Global News

Winnipeg is closing several streets for repairs over the Easter long weekend.

Between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, southbound Garry Street from Ellice to Portage avenues will be closed for building construction and maintenance work.

Also on Saturday, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., the city is closing eastbound Corydon Avenue from Renfrew to Lindsay streets to repair a railway crossing.

READ MORE: Working group releases final report on Winnipeg road construction

Finally, Redwood Avenue will close between Charles and Aikins streets at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 13, for landscaping and tree maintenance and will reopen at 3 p.m. the following day.

However, the city says both eastbound and westbound lanes on Redwood Avenue will open during peak rush hour.

Commuters can check the city’s website for a full list of lane closures, the transit portal for Winnipeg transit reroutes or schedule information or simply call 311.

