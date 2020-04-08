Menu

Education

English Catholic teachers in Ontario ratify agreement for new contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2020 10:10 pm
Province hopes to ‘build on momentum’ from tentative OECTA deal: Lecce
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the province hopes to “build on the momentum” from a tentative deal with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association to reach deals with other unions representing elementary, high school and French-language teachers. (March 12)

OTTAWA — Members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association have ratified an agreement for a new contract following months of contentious negotiations and four one-day strikes.

Association president Liz Stuart says it was a particularly difficult round of negotiations as the Ontario government sought to implement what she called “significant cuts” to publicly funded education.

The one-day walk-outs by the association’s 45,000 members marked the first time Catholic teachers had engaged in province-wide strike action.

READ MORE: Ontario returns to bargaining table with last teachers’ union as backdrop for talks changes

Stuart says Catholic teachers stood up for students and wound up securing funding for programs for vulnerable children, scuppering government plans for mandatory e-learning and enhancing the process for reporting violence in the classroom.

The agreement allows the association to continue pursuing a constitutional challenge to the government’s cap on compensation increases.

According to a confidential memo obtained by The Canadian Press, the association agreed to a one-per-cent hike on salary and four per cent on benefits.

READ MORE: Ontario government strikes deals with French language, elementary teachers’ unions

The government had previously said it would not budge beyond an offer to increase both wages and benefits by one per cent per year.

English Catholic teachers also agreed to average high school class sizes of 23 _ up one from last year but considerably smaller than the government’s original target of 28.

Late last month, the government reached tentative contract agreements with the unions representing the province’s 12,000 French-language teachers and 83,000 elementary teachers. Ratification votes are scheduled later this month.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario governmentOntario EducationOntario schoolsOECTAOntario teachers' strikesOntario English Catholic Teachers' AssociationOntario teachers unionsLiz Stuart
