Coronavirus: B.C. updates number of COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region to 130

For the first time in three days, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased in the Interior Health region.

On Wednesday, the provincial government released its latest data on COVID-19, including two new cases in B.C.’s Southern Interior, pushing the region’s tally to 130.

The last increase the Interior Health region had was Saturday, April 4, when 128 cases were announced, up from two on Friday. One week ago, on April 1, there were 114 cases in the region.

Overall, health officials said B.C. now has 1,336 cases of COVID-19, with 45 new cases testing positive in the last 24 hours. Five new deaths were also reported, bringing B.C.’s total to 48.

With the increase and plus Good Friday and Easter Monday approaching, health officials again asked B.C. residents to stay home this weekend.

“We need to be close to our families, to the people that we share our homes with and we need to reach out to others virtually and stay connected,” said public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“But this is not the time to take unnecessary travel. It’s not the time to go to some of our smaller or more remote communities, where the services may not be available to support you or to support the community should this virus be introduced into those communities.”

Henry continued, saying, “and we need to make sure that we consider the impact that such a misstep could have on everything that we have done, and everything that we have put together in the last couple of weeks, and to make sure that we continue to keep our firewall strong.”

The province also announced that 838 people in B.C. have recovered from COVID-19, but that 135 people are currently in hospital, including 10 in Interior Health.

According to a website that tracks COVID-19, there were 1,504,971 confirmed cases worldwide as of Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. had the most cases at 424,945, followed by Spain (148,220), Italy (139,422), France (113,959) and Germany (112,113). Canada was 13th at 18,447 cases.

