City of Penticton asking residents, business owners to complete surveys about impact of COVID-19

The City of Penticton is asking its citizens to fill out two surveys to see how the novel coronavirus pandemic is affecting the community.

According to the city, one survey is for residents, while the other survey is for South Okanagan businesses, though Penticton businesses can fill out one or both.

The surveys are available online or by phoning the city’s call centre at 250-490-2345 and submitting answers.

“We’re calling on you, our residents and the South Okanagan business community, to tell us how you’ve been affected,” said Penticton mayor John Vassilaki.

“The results will help guide critical city council decisions as we move ahead with relief and recovery measures.”

The city says the surveys have a short shelf life, and will only remain open until midnight, Thursday, April 16.

“With so many people at home, all looking for new things to do,” said Vassilaki, “there’s never been a better occasion to complete a five-minute survey on the future of our city.”

