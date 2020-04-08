Peachfest announces Jess Moskaluke as headliner; festival ‘full speed ahead’

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton Peach Festival staff say they’re “full speed ahead” in the planning for the 73rd annual year.

Peachfest is scheduled in Penticton for Aug. 5 to 9 and staff say they are monitoring the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“As the festival dates get closer, our board of directors will be discussing the situation with health officials on an ongoing basis,” Don Kendall, Penticton Peach Festival’s president, said in a press release.

“Be assured that we will not risk the health of our spectators, volunteers or performers.

“With almost five months until the start of Peachfest, we are optimistic that lives will be back to normal long before August.”

Internationally celebrated country artist Jess Moskaluke will headline the Penticton Peach Festival Tim Hortons Country Night.

A multi-award winner, Moskaluke is expected to perform her first number one hit, Country Girls.

“We feel so grateful to have such a talented artist, with a current number one hit on Canadian Country Radio, coming to the Penticton Peach Festival to headline Tim Hortons Country Night,” said Kendall.

“She has a growing fan base with over 32 million views on YouTube and her popularity is only rising.”

The 2018 CCMA Award winner for Album of the Year, Moskaluke was the first Canadian female country artist since her childhood idol, Shania Twain, to achieve CRIA platinum single status with Cheap Wine and Cigarettes.

A multiple Juno Award nominee and the 2017 Juno Award winner for Country Album of the Year, Moskaluke is also a three-time consecutive Canadian Country Music Association Female Artist of the Year.

