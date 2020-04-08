Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Simcoe Muskoka health unit confirms 108 total cases

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 3:14 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says the region has just over 100 cases of the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday.
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says the region has just over 100 cases of the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 108 total cases of the novel coronavirus disease in the region on Wednesday.

Sixteen of the local COVID-19 cases are in a Bradford, Ont., nursing home — 14 residents have been affected in addition to two staff members.

READ MORE: 550 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total surpasses 5,000 cases with 174 deaths

“We have no cases that are related to travel among the new cases,” Dr. Charles Gardner, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s medical officer of health, told reporters Wednesday.

“With the combination of community-acquired cases and an upward swing in cases, I emphasize, once again, the importance of people taking their precautions.”

That includes physical distancing, thinking twice about whether you need to go out, keeping a two-metre distance from others, avoiding crowds and frequent handwashing, Gardner added.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Ontario cottage country deals with influx of residents amid COVID-19 pandemic

If people develop symptoms, they must self-isolate for 14 days, he said.

Of the total number of local cases, 40 people have recovered, while 14 have been hospitalized and five have died.

In Ontario, there have been a total of 5,276 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 174 deaths.

