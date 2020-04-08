Winnipeg’s zoo stepping up safety measures after U.S. tiger tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo is stepping up protective measures for staff after news of a tiger contracting the novel coronavirus in New York.

Senior director of zoological operations Grant Furniss told 680 CJOB that because the zoo has a lot of farm animals that can contract diseases humans can carry, there have always been safety measures in place.

Since the news about the infected tiger in the U.S., they’ve just been heightened.

“We’ve always had those (measures) in place, but after this tiger has tested positive, we had to re-look at a lot of our protocols,” said Furniss.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We’ve stepped up many of them surrounding the big cats now as well.”

The zoo has a wide range of big cat species, but Furniss said all are currently in good health and none have underlying health concerns that could put them more at risk.

Story continues below advertisement

Still, the zoo is taking extra steps to keep both animals and human staff safe.

“We have extra face masks now, lab coats, we’re limiting our staff into the areas, and also the distancing… so not getting close to the cats at all. Very similar to what you would do out in public.”

Winnipeg veterinarian Dr. Ron Worb told 680 CJOB on Monday that cats are particularly susceptible to the virus over other domestic animals, but that the major source of COVID-19 transmission is still likely to be human-to-human.

“There might be some viral particles on the pet, and in a very short period of time, if a susceptible person happened to touch that pet, is it theoretically possible? Potentially, but most people are going to get it from their human counterparts,” he said.

Furniss echoed Worb’s advice and said if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or have tested positive, the smart thing to do with your domestic cat would be to distance yourself, just as you would with any other family member.

1:41 Coronavirus outbreak: Cats might be susceptible to COVID-19, experts warn Coronavirus outbreak: Cats might be susceptible to COVID-19, experts warn