Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police looking for man who allegedly spit at Tim Hortons staff in Waterloo, Ont.

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 9:27 am
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with the man in this photo.
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with the man in this photo. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a man they are hoping to speak with in connection to an alleged spitting incident at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Waterloo, Ont.

Police say a man tried to walk through and order at the drive-thru of the Tim Hortons located on Westhill Drive on Saturday at around 9:40 a.m.

READ MORE: Alleged grocery store spitter in Guelph located, charged with assault

According to police, the man was angered after being denied service.

Police allege the man then attempted to spit on staff before leaving.

READ MORE: Waterloo police couldn’t let coronavirus spoil 7-year-old’s birthday party

The suspect is described as a man who stands around five feet 10 inches tall and has short black hair. According to police, he was clean-shaven and wore a black baseball cap, a sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeTim HortonsWaterloo crimeMan spits tim hortons employeesTim Hortons WaterlooWaterloo spitterWaterloo tim hortons spitter
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.