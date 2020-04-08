Police looking for man who allegedly spit at Tim Hortons staff in Waterloo, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a man they are hoping to speak with in connection to an alleged spitting incident at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Waterloo, Ont.

Police say a man tried to walk through and order at the drive-thru of the Tim Hortons located on Westhill Drive on Saturday at around 9:40 a.m.

According to police, the man was angered after being denied service.

Police allege the man then attempted to spit on staff before leaving.

The suspect is described as a man who stands around five feet 10 inches tall and has short black hair. According to police, he was clean-shaven and wore a black baseball cap, a sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.