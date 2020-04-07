Missing Steinbach teen last seen in Winnipeg: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Steinbach police need help finding a missing teen last seen in Winnipeg more than three weeks ago.

Gina Hill, 17, was last seen in the city around 11 p.m. March 13.

She was reported missing half-an-hour later, according to notice from RCMP sent to media Tuesday.

MISSING: 17yo female, Gina Hill. She was last seen on Mar 13 at 11pm in Winnipeg. She is 5’5”, 135lbs with short black hair and brown eyes. If you have information on her whereabouts please call Steinbach #rcmpmb at 204-326-4452. pic.twitter.com/AOsBHlmHnM — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 7, 2020

Hill is 5’5” in tall, approximately 135 lbs, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

