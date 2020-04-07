Missing Steinbach teen last seen in Winnipeg: RCMP

Steinbach police need help finding a missing teen last seen in Winnipeg more than three weeks ago.
Gina Hill, 17, was last seen in the city around 11 p.m. March 13.
She was reported missing half-an-hour later, according to notice from RCMP sent to media Tuesday.
Hill is 5’5” in tall, approximately 135 lbs, with short black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
