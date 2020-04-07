Menu

Crime

Alberta man accused of coughing in Mounties’ faces, saying he has COVID-19

By Demi Knight 770 CHQR
Posted April 7, 2020 5:26 pm
Westaskiwin RCMP have charged a man with assaulting two police officers on April 3.
Westaskiwin RCMP have charged a man with assaulting two police officers on April 3. Global News Files

A 59-year-old Alberta man has been charged with assault after RCMP said two of their officers were intentionally coughed on by someone saying they have COVID-19. 

According to RCMP, in the early hours of April 3, police responded to calls about a man swearing and yelling at a home along 48 Street and 48 Avenue in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

RCMP said the man was arrested for breaching his bail conditions. While being escorted to the car, police alleged the man stated he had the novel coronavirus before intentionally coughing in the face of one officer.

Police alleged the man proceeded to cough in another officer’s face while being processed at the police detachment.

Dwight Tootoosis of Wetaskiwin is facing several charges, including two counts of assaulting a police officer and failure to comply with the Public Health Act.

Tootoosis remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court via closed-circuit-television on Tuesday.

