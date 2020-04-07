Drug charges laid after Vegreville homes searched

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP have arrested and charged three people after drugs were seized from Vegreville homes.

On April 3, Vegreville RCMP, along with a number of other RCMP detachments and Vegreville Municipal Enforcement officers, executed two search warrants at the residences.

RCMP said small amounts of heroin and fentanyl were discovered, as well as what is believed to be 42 grams of crystal meth. Cash — $1,000 — was also seized.

“We will continue to enforce illegal drug activities in our community,” Corp. Leigh Drinkwater said, “and appreciate tips the public provides regarding any criminal activity in the area.”

RCMP said it worked in conjunction with Edmoton ALERT to arrest the individuals and lay charges.

Peter John Fryer, 62, of Vegreville was charged with trafficking of controlled substances, including methamphetamine and heroin. He was also charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000 and failing to comply with release conditions. He remains in custody and is due in court on April 14.

Georgina Fryer, 60, of Vegreville was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Allan RIchard Desjarlais, 29, of Vegreville was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Both Georgina Fryer and Allan Desjarlais have been released from custody.