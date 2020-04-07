Coronavirus: Guelph General Hospital to receive large donation of masks, hand sanitizer

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph General Hospital will be receiving large shipments of N95 masks and hand sanitizer in the coming days thanks to donations from two companies.

Alectra Utilities announced on Tuesday that it is providing 16,800 masks to hospitals across its service territory in southern Ontario, including 2,400 masks for Guelph General.

The company said they are able to maintain an adequate inventory of masks for its employees who need them when working on the electricity distribution grid.

“Fortunately, we have enough N95 masks available for the critical healthcare professionals that need them,” Alectra president and CEO Brian Bentz said in a statement. “These workers are on the front lines and we value the effort and sacrifices they are making.”

Alectra has scaled back its operations to primarily respond to power outages and emergencies, and call centre operations.

Healthcare staff have been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to risk their lives to keep our communities safe, thank you for your tireless work. We’re here for you. 16,800 masks were distributed to 7 hospitals throughout our service territory. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/BpMhTMpQPT — Alectra (@alectranews) April 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Trans99 Logistics is donating 1,000 cases of hand sanitizers to the hospital, according to Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield’s office.

Longfield’s staff acknowledged the company in an email to Global News on Tuesday.

“Trans99 is a locally-owned trucking firm that is very busy keeping our supply chain moving and felt they needed to give back,” Longfield’s office stated.

Guelph General has been the recipient of donations from several local businesses since the pandemic was declared.

Most notably, the hospital has received donations of homemade hand sanitizer from Dixon’s Distilled Spirits and facial visors from Devine and Associates Financial Services.

Officials have requested that all food donations stop because they don’t want staff gathering to eat.

More information for anyone who wants to support the hospital can be found on its foundation’s website.