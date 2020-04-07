N.S. RCMP have now charged 54 people as part of COVID-19 crackdown

Since a state of emergency was declared in Nova Scotia, RCMP have charged 54 people for breaking rules in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

That includes 38 people in the last four days alone, for offences under the Nova Scotia Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts.

“The RCMP thanks Nova Scotians for their continued support and to the vast majority of people who are adhering to the directives outlined by the provincial government to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” reads Tuesday statement from the RCMP.

“Nova Scotians are known for helping one another in times of need and we ask people to continue to protect their communities by adhering to the directives outlined by government to reduce the spread of COVID-19.” Tweet This

To date, tickets of $697.50 or more have been issued for offences like being in prohibited areas, failing to self-isolate when required and refusing to close a non-essential business.

Over the weekend, Halifax Regional Police say they ticketed 39 people for violations of the Health Protection Act and Emergency Management Act, bringing their total to 47 since March 22.

Since then, the force says it’s responded to nearly 700 calls related to COVID-19.

Both the HRP and RCMP are encouraging the public to brush up on the pandemic rules listed on the provincial government’s website.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

