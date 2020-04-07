Menu

Longtime doctor in City of Kawartha Lakes dies

By Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 4:57 pm
Dr. Abu Azhar Syed was a longtime physician in Lindsay, Ont. He died on Sunday.
Dr. Abu Azhar Syed was a longtime physician in Lindsay, Ont. He died on Sunday. Facebook photo

Dr. Abu Azhar Syed, a longtime doctor based out of Lindsay, Ont., died on the weekend.

Syed died on Sunday at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. He specialized in internal medicine, according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO).

Syed registered an independent practice in April 1988 and was running a clinic at the Lindsay Medical Centre on Angeline Street at the time of his death. He also had privileges to practice at Ross Memorial, the CPSO reports.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay frees up 55 beds for anticipated case increase

Global News received information about Syed’s death and inquired with the hospital, whose officials thanked the physician for his past contributions.

“Dr. Syed was a valued member of our team many years ago,” the hospital said. “We send our condolences to his family and friends. Our understanding is that his passing was not related to COVID-19.”

Syed’s family says a memorial service was held for him in Mississauga on Tuesday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
