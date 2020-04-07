Coronavirus: Tooth Fairy added to Quebec’s list of essential services

Send this page to someone via email

Children across Quebec, fear not. Your teeth will be collected and your earnings will be dropped off.

Turns out, the social-distancing and “stay at home” rules don’t apply to the tooth fairy as she has been added to Quebec’s essential services list.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault addressed the issue during his daily coronavirus updates.

The declaration was prompted by a video he received at his riding offices in L’Assomption, north of Montreal.

“Mr. Legault, will the tooth fairy still be able to pass by during confinement?” asked seven-year-old Raphaëlle in the video.

The premier took a moment to reassure Raphaëlle and all parents.

“I want to reassure all parents that the tooth fairy is immune [to Coronavirus] and there is no danger.”

Now some are left with the burning question if the same rules apply to the Easter Bunny.

On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford put the Easter Bunny on that province’s essential services list.

