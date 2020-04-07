Power outage affects portion of Etobicoke amid coronavirus pandemic

Toronto Hydro says it is working on restoring power to affected customers in the central Etobicoke area as many have been forced to stay home due to government public health measures implemented during the coronavirus pandemic.

The power first went out on Monday morning for residents along Highway 427 in The West Mall and Eva Road area.

Roughly 700 residents have been without power for more than 24 hours.

Toronto Hydro said in a tweet that the “outage was caused by an underground cable fault which can take more time to repair than an overhead repair.”

They added that crews have been at the scene working throughout the day and overnight, as they ran into unexpected issues that have delayed power restoration to the area.

“We know this is a difficult time to be without power. We appreciate your patience,” Toronto Hydro tweeted.

“We know this has been frustrating with everyone staying home and we’re truly sorry. We can assure you crews are doing absolutely everything they can to make repairs as quickly and safely as possible,” the utility added.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Toronto Hydro said that to complete restoration, crews need to manually switch the power back on gradually. Some customers will have power back on sometime during the morning and some will have power shortly after that.

Crews worked throughout the night to make repairs. To complete restoration, they need to manually switch power back on gradually. They’re making progress & the first customers should be switched back on this morning & the remaining customers will follow soon after that. (1/2) — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) April 7, 2020

Outage update: Crews are now running a series of new cables underground. While these repairs are complicated and take time to complete properly, crews continue to work as quickly & safely as possible. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) April 6, 2020

We ran into unexpected issues while trying to restore power. Crews remain on site & are actively troubleshooting. Unfortunately, the outage may continue into the late evening. (1/2) — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) April 6, 2020

We know this has been very frustrating with everyone staying home and we're truly sorry. We can assure you that crews are doing absolutely everything they can to make repairs as quickly and safely as possible. (2/2) — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) April 6, 2020

