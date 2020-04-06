Double tractor-trailer carrying groceries, cargo flips over on Highway 401 in Oshawa

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a double tractor-trailer has flipped over on Highway 401 in Oshawa, blocking all eastbound traffic and causing heavy traffic delays.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an update on Twitter that emergency crews were called to Highway 401 close to Ritson Road South at around 8 p.m.

Schmidt said a vehicle coming onto the westbound lanes of Highway 401 from Ritson Road South lost control and caused the tractor-trailer to lose control. It then flipped over the median and landed in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

The truck also knocked over a light stand and it lost part of its load on the highway.

Rollover #Hwy401/Ritson Rd.

No injuries, all EB lanes blocked at Simcoe St, 1 WB lane open.

Car off Ritson Rd lost control and collided with WB double trailer transport hauling groceries. Truck rolled and struck light standard. 1 EB car involved. Clean up will take all night. pic.twitter.com/dK5UYBXBFd — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 7, 2020

As for what caused the vehicle to lose control on the ramp, investigators are probing the circumstances leading up to the crash.

There were no injuries reported in the collision.

Schmidt said crews likely won’t have the highway reopened in full until sometime Tuesday morning.

As of Monday evening, only one westbound lane was getting through and there were heavy delays in the area in both directions.

Double trailer transport truck rollover hauling groceries shuts down #Hwy401 at Ritson Rd https://t.co/D8hh5knRAW — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 7, 2020