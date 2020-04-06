Family of second Manitoba COVID-19 victim shocked, tells others to stay home

The family of the second person to die from COVID-19 in Manitoba is warning others to take the virus and social distancing measures seriously.
The man is identified as 54-year-old Wade Kidd, who died April 2.
“This disease can affect anyone,” said the family in a statement. “And we hope Wade’s death can help convince anyone who isn’t already staying home to do so if they can.
“We need to stop this before further families have to endure what we are facing right now — we are mourning Wade, but we can’t have a funeral.”
The family confirmed he was a custodian at Windsor Park Collegiate in Winnipeg.
Kidd started experiencing flu-like symptoms March 18 and isolated himself.
“He was feeling run down and overall unwell,” the family said. “He stayed at home until he was feeling so unwell, that we knew he needed help.”
By March 27, he had been admitted to hospital and his condition worsened. The family said he did have underlying health concerns before getting sick.
Kidd was the father of two sons and also had two grandchildren.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
“He could fix absolutely everything, and was always the first to jump up and help someone,” the family said. “His monster hugs made us feel safe and his easygoing manner kept us calm in stressful times.
“He was a steady ship in a crazy storm, and now he is gone. Now that storm threatens to swallow us whole.”View link »
COMMENTS