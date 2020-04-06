Family of second Manitoba COVID-19 victim shocked, tells others to stay home

Send this page to someone via email

The family of the second person to die from COVID-19 in Manitoba is warning others to take the virus and social distancing measures seriously.

The man is identified as 54-year-old Wade Kidd, who died April 2.

“This disease can affect anyone,” said the family in a statement. “And we hope Wade’s death can help convince anyone who isn’t already staying home to do so if they can.

“We need to stop this before further families have to endure what we are facing right now — we are mourning Wade, but we can’t have a funeral.” Tweet This

The family confirmed he was a custodian at Windsor Park Collegiate in Winnipeg.

Sad news for our Royal Community, we are sorry to let you know that Mr. Kidd has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. https://t.co/7nhmIeGYTx — Windsor Park (@wpcLRSD) April 4, 2020

Kidd started experiencing flu-like symptoms March 18 and isolated himself.

“He was feeling run down and overall unwell,” the family said. “He stayed at home until he was feeling so unwell, that we knew he needed help.”

One more death in Manitoba; 15 new cases

By March 27, he had been admitted to hospital and his condition worsened. The family said he did have underlying health concerns before getting sick.

Rest in Peace Mr.Kidd. You were an amazing custodian and I always enjoyed helping you out. My deepest condolences for the family. All WPC staff, students and alumni would like to thank you for everything you’ve done. You are a forever Royal. Rest in Peace 💜👼🏼 pic.twitter.com/L7zL7cXFva — Katie Kerelluke (@katiekerelluke) April 4, 2020

Kidd was the father of two sons and also had two grandchildren.

“He could fix absolutely everything, and was always the first to jump up and help someone,” the family said. “His monster hugs made us feel safe and his easygoing manner kept us calm in stressful times.

“He was a steady ship in a crazy storm, and now he is gone. Now that storm threatens to swallow us whole.”