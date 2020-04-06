Coronavirus: Hamilton city council to implement $500 fines for failing to keep physical distance

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s mayor continues to appeal to everyone to “get with the program” as social-distancing rules are in effect due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Fred Eisenberger says the “vast majority” of people are doing the right thing to help control the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, but adds that there will be tickets and fines for those who don’t comply with the rules now in place.

His latest comments follow a weekend of warnings and, in some cases, $750 fines, to people using municipal golf courses, trails and escarpment stairs while they are closed under an emergency order.

Eisenberger adds that the city will be taking the crackdown a step further by issuing $500 fines for failing to physically distance oneself while in public.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton city council is expected to give that power to its bylaw enforcement officers at a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Eisenberger says it’s about putting “more teeth” into the requirement that people maintain physical separation at all times.

The mayor stresses that he understands it is “unusual” and “frustrating” but adds that city officials need the public “to be patient.”

Councillors are also expected to formally approve a property tax relief option at Wednesday’s meeting by waiving penalties and interest on any unpaid tax instalments for 60 days.