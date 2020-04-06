Menu

Canada

Video shows moose on the loose in Orillia, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 1:39 pm
OPP captured footage of a moose traversing around an Orillia neighbourhood but said it hasn't shown any signs of aggression.

A moose has been frolicking on the loose in Orillia, Ont., since the weekend.

It’s been traversing around the Fittons Road area in the city, according to Orillia OPP Const. Martin Hill, and workers with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry have been notified.

“Maybe it just got turned around — there’s pockets of wooded areas around here,” Hill said.

“Now it’s trying to find its way back, and then, of course, everyone sees it and loves wildlife, and now it looks frightened and tired.”

Hill said people should leave the moose alone and respect COVID-19 physical distancing measures.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Will Canadians see more wildlife in their backyards as people self-isolate?

“You’re supposed to be inside anyways, so respect the physical distancing piece, give the moose its space because it is a wild animal,” he added.

According to Hill, the moose hasn’t been aggressive.

“If we give it its space, it may be able to find its way back to the forest.”

