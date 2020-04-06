Video shows moose on the loose in Orillia, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A moose has been frolicking on the loose in Orillia, Ont., since the weekend.

It’s been traversing around the Fittons Road area in the city, according to Orillia OPP Const. Martin Hill, and workers with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry have been notified.

Moose on the loose in the #CityofOrillia. The @ONresources are on their way. Please don't gather in groups to see it, respect #PhysicalDistancing. The moose is likely frightened and scared but hasn't been aggressive. The #OrilliaOPP knows #OrilliaCares about wildlife. ^mh pic.twitter.com/nexhkIZPpi — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) April 6, 2020

“Maybe it just got turned around — there’s pockets of wooded areas around here,” Hill said.

“Now it’s trying to find its way back, and then, of course, everyone sees it and loves wildlife, and now it looks frightened and tired.”

Hill said people should leave the moose alone and respect COVID-19 physical distancing measures.

“You’re supposed to be inside anyways, so respect the physical distancing piece, give the moose its space because it is a wild animal,” he added.

According to Hill, the moose hasn’t been aggressive.

“If we give it its space, it may be able to find its way back to the forest.”

ADVISORY: Crowds continue to surround the roaming moose in #Orillia – Please remember that large crowds can and will stress the animal. Respect social distancing and nature. ^kw — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) April 5, 2020

