Crime

Peterborough woman charged with arson following morning fire at home

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 9:13 am
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough woman has been charged with arson following a fire at a Watts Avenue home. Global News File

A Peterborough woman faces arson and other charges following a fire at a home early Saturday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 12:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to a Watts Avenue residence after receiving information that a tenant had set fire to items within the home.

READ MORE: Death of Peterborough woman, 20, deemed suspicious, police say

Peterborough Fire Services were already on scene when officers arrived and the fires had been extinguished, police said.

Police say the investigation also determined the woman allegedly threatened another tenant at the residence.

Amy Dawn Jones, 34, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with arson with disregard for human life and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

She was held in custody and appeared in court later Saturday, police said.

Fire truck catches fire at Grafton-area fire hall
