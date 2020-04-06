Halifax Police search for suspect in early morning robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police are searching for a suspect following an early morning robbery in the city’s Clayton Park area.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Irving Gas Station at 15 Fairfax Drive around 1:45 a.m. Monday to a report of a robbery. Police say a man entered the business and threatened to stab the employee, while demanding the store’s safe and money from the cash register.

The suspect then left with a small safe, cash from the till and cigarettes, which he put in a reusable Sobeys bag, according to police. No knife was seen and the employee was not injured.

Police are now searching for the suspect, who was last seen leaving on foot toward Parkland Drive. He is described as a white man in his early 20s, five foot eight inches tall with a medium build and short blond hair. At the time, he was wearing a light black windbreaker and a bluish/green medical mask covering his face.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should contact police or Crime Stoppers.