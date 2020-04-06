Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax Police search for suspect in early morning robbery

By Ashley Field Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 4:26 am
Updated April 6, 2020 4:27 am
Halifax police are searching for a suspect following an early morning robbery in the city's Clayton Park area.
Halifax police are searching for a suspect following an early morning robbery in the city's Clayton Park area. File/Global News

Halifax police are searching for a suspect following an early morning robbery in the city’s Clayton Park area.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Irving Gas Station at 15 Fairfax Drive around 1:45 a.m. Monday to a report of a robbery. Police say a man entered the business and threatened to stab the employee, while demanding the store’s safe and money from the cash register.

The suspect then left with a small safe, cash from the till and cigarettes, which he put in a reusable Sobeys bag, according to police. No knife was seen and the employee was not injured.

Police are now searching for the suspect, who was last seen leaving on foot toward Parkland Drive. He is described as a white man in his early 20s, five foot eight inches tall with a medium build and short blond hair. At the time, he was wearing a light black windbreaker and a bluish/green medical mask covering his face.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should contact police or Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceRobberyTheftSuspectHRPSearchGas StationClayton ParkInvestigateIrving Gas Station
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.