Sports

Get to know Rebels’ play-by-play man Cam Moon

By Quinn Phillips Global News
Posted April 5, 2020 7:32 pm
Updated April 5, 2020 7:37 pm
Cam Moon in the broadcast booth. .

When Cam Moon’s Western Hockey League career wrapped up, the Edmonton-born athlete went to NAIT to take the Radio and Television program, with hopes of becoming a play-by-play broadcaster.

His first job was in Nanaimo, British Columbia with the Clippers of the BCHL.

“It was junior A, so you had to do a lot of different things,” Moon said. “I was doing the sports on three different radio stations, I was calling the games for the Clippers; for two of the three years there I was goalie coach for the Clippers and I also helped run the hockey school.

“Hey, it’s junior A, you gotta be able to do a lot of different things.”

He got the job with the Red Deer Rebels in 1998 and has never looked back.

He said his favourite athlete is goalie Cam Ward, who played three seasons with the Rebels, even if Ward did beat Moon’s beloved Edmonton Oilers in the 2006 Stanley Cup Final.

“I ran in to him that summer — after they won — at an Eskimos game,” Moon recalled. “He says, ‘Well were you happy about us winning the cup?’

“I was like, ‘No. Not at all.’ I was like, ‘I was fine if you got the Conn Smythe — which he did — but I was absolutely not cheering for him.”

