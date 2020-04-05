Menu

Crime

3 charged in connection with death of Toronto man in Niagara Falls: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 5, 2020 10:06 am
Police in Niagara Falls are in the midst of a homicide investigation after a body was found in a wooded area on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Police in Niagara Falls are in the midst of a homicide investigation after a body was found in a wooded area on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario detectives say they’ve made three arrests tied to last week’s discovery of a body in rural Niagara Falls.

Niagara police say the deceased was a 24-year-old man from the Toronto area, found by a resident in a wooded area near Marshall and Ort roads around 12:45 p.m. on March 29.

No other information has been provided about the identity of the man, how he died or a motive in the killing.

READ MORE: Homicide, forensic services investigating after body found in Niagara Falls — police

On Saturday, investigators say they arrested and charged Zeeshan Feroze Hafeez, 21, and Alexia Joseph, 20, both from Scarborough, Ont., with second-degree murder in connection to the death.

A third person, Dillon Siciliano, 25, of Welland, Ont., has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police at 905-688-4111, extension 44, or Crime Stoppers of Niagara online.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ford incredulous over report of ‘pub night’ at Niagara Falls seniors home
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford incredulous over report of ‘pub night’ at Niagara Falls seniors home
