RCMP search for missing teen from RM of Headingley

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen from the RM of Headingley.
Victoria Harlow, 16, was last seen on Dodds Road around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Harlow is described as 5’5” tall with red/brown hair and brown eyes.
Police and family are concerned for her well being.
Anyone with information is asked to call Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.
