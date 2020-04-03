RCMP search for missing teen from RM of Headingley

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen from the RM of Headingley.

Victoria Harlow, 16, was last seen on Dodds Road around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Stonewall RCMP are looking for missing 16yo Victoria Harlow. She was last seen at 11:30pm on Mar 31 in the RM of Headingley. Victoria is described as 5’5” with red/brown hair & brown eyes. Police & family are concerned for her well being. Have info? Call #rcmpmb 204-467-5015 pic.twitter.com/XgJvXDydRm — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 3, 2020

Harlow is described as 5’5” tall with red/brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for her well being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.

