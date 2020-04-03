Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

RCMP search for missing teen from RM of Headingley

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 3, 2020 7:28 pm
Updated April 3, 2020 7:29 pm
Victoria Harlow , 16.
Victoria Harlow , 16. RCMP/Handout

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen from the RM of Headingley.

Victoria Harlow, 16, was last seen on Dodds Road around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Harlow is described as 5’5” tall with red/brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for her well being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.

Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing personManitoba RCMPMissing TeenStonewall RCMPHeadingly Teen MissingMissing Headingley TeenMissing Headlingly Teen
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.