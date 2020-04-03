City of Kelowna issues boil water notice for south east district

Send this page to someone via email

A mandatory boil water notice has been issued for some residents of south east Kelowna.

The City of Kelowna announced the news on Friday, stating the boil water notice was due to low water demand and residual chlorine required for drinking water disinfection.

The city said residents using the South East Kelowna Irrigation District water supply for drinking are asked to use precautions.

Several roads are under the boil water notice, including Balldock Road, Gaspardone Road, Harvard Road, KLO Road and McCulloch Road.

The city says any water that has a chance of being ingested should be boiled, whether it’s for beverages, making ice, food preparation, coffee machines and brushing teeth, or for pets.

It added that all water should be boiled for one minute, cooled and stored in clean, covered containers in a refrigerator.

