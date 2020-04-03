52 cases of coronavirus in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark region, 25% are health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

Just over the last week, the number of novel coronavirus cases in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region has jumped from one to 52.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit identified 12 new cases between Thursday and Friday. Two people have died in the region, and there have been three outbreaks at local long-term care facilities.

A quarter of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the region are health-care workers, according to the public health unit, which released a detailed analysis of the last week on Friday.

That analysis says 40 per cent of people diagnosed in the region have had recent travel history, which means the majority of those who have the disease caught it through close contact with an infected person or through the community.

The median age of those who have caught the virus in the region stands at 64, and 15 per cent of those diagnosed have had to be hospitalized for the disease, a number in line with provincial figures.