Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

52 cases of coronavirus in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark region, 25% are health-care workers

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 3, 2020 4:30 pm
There are a total of 52 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark county region.
There are a total of 52 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark county region. Kraig Krause / Global New

Just over the last week, the number of novel coronavirus cases in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region has jumped from one to 52.

READ MORE: Staff member diagnosed with COVID-19 at Carleton Place, Ont., long-term care home

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit identified 12 new cases between Thursday and Friday. Two people have died in the region, and there have been three outbreaks at local long-term care facilities.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A quarter of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the region are health-care workers, according to the public health unit, which released a detailed analysis of the last week on Friday.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario officials say COVID-19 outbreak could last up to two years
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario officials say COVID-19 outbreak could last up to two years

That analysis says 40 per cent of people diagnosed in the region have had recent travel history, which means the majority of those who have the disease caught it through close contact with an infected person or through the community.

Story continues below advertisement

The median age of those who have caught the virus in the region stands at 64, and 15 per cent of those diagnosed have had to be hospitalized for the disease, a number in line with provincial figures.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newscovid-19 casesLeeds-GrenvilleLanarkLanark Countycoronavirus brockvillecovid-19 brockvilleCOVID-19 leeds grenvilleGrenville and Lanark District Health Unit
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.