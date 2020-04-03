Lindsay Lohan releases 1st single in 12 years, ‘Back to Me’

Send this page to someone via email

Lindsay Lohan, the famed American actor, just made her comeback… to the music scene?

That’s right, not including the snippet of a track called Xanax — released exclusively through Instagram’s IGTV in 2019 — the 33-year-old released her first single in 12 years on Friday, Back to Me.

The release of the two-minute, 30 second-spanning pop track was initially teased by Lohan on Tuesday and marks her highly anticipated return to the industry.

“I’m back,” she wrote on Twitter, teasing the impending release with an open-eyed emoji.

With the lyrics, the Mean Girl star seemingly calls back to her troubled career and storied substance abuse and moving forward with her life.

In Back to Me’s first verse, she sings: “My life is full of ripped up pages / I’ve been weak, contagious / But I’m coming back / I’m coming back to me.”

While Bossy (2008) may have been Lohan’s last official release before Back to Me, Lohan hasn’t released a full album since 2005’s A Little More Personal (Raw) — which was 15 years ago. She was only 18 at the time.

Though Xanax (2019) is not considered an official single, it was released only seven months ago alongside a montage video, which Lohan calls a “compilation of vignettes of life, family, love.”

She described the short as a “process of moving forward and letting go of the past,” suggesting she may in fact be working on more new music.

The song also featured accomplished singer/songwriter Alma while sampling Alice Deejay’s Better Off Alone (1998).

Unknown to many, one of Lohan’s last musical contributions — prior to Xanax — was a feature on Duran Duran‘s Danceophobia song in 2015.

As of this writing, it’s unclear if Lohan is planning on releasing a third, full-length album or even working on any additional singles.

Back to Me, however, is now available through all major streaming platforms.

For additional updates on Lohan’s endeavours, musical or not, you can visit her official Instagram page.