Coronavirus: City of Regina honours front-line health-care workers with #heartsofYQR tribute

The City of Regina is showing its love for front-line health-care workers during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Not only is the city putting hearts in the main-level windows of city hall as part of the #heartsofYQR movement, but it’s also shining a blue light at night in honour of front-line health-care workers and their dedication to “helping contain the spread of COVID-19,” the disease caused by the virus.

“Everyone in Regina has been so inspired by the front-line health-care workers that are helping look after people during this difficult time,” Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We also thank Regina residents for doing their part to stay home as much as possible and keep a physical distance of two metres when they do go out for essentials or to get activity outdoors.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city said it chose the colour blue to represent the universal colour used in the medical community.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.