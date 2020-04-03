Kenny Rogers TV tribute planned, featuring performances by Dolly Parton, Rascal Flatts and more

Send this page to someone via email

Country Music Television (CMT) will pay tribute to late actor and country icon Kenny Rogers next Wednesday in an all-new TV concert special: CMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares.

CMT announced the event on Thursday, revealing that it would feature a myriad of digital — recorded at-home — performances and exclusive interviews from a number of Rogers’ closest, self-isolating friends, including: Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, Rascal Flatts, Lady Antebellum, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires.

The highly anticipated broadcast will also include “rare archival photos” and commentary from the three-time Grammy Award-winner himself.

CMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares will also serve as a fundraiser for MusiCares‘ newly-launched COVID-19 relief fund, which was established by the Recording Academy to assist peers in the music community affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Half of all proceeds will be donated directly to the Nashville country community, according to CMT’s statement.

Rogers died at his home in Sandy Springs, Ga., on March 20, according to representative Keith Hagan, who told the Associated Press that musician was under hospice care and died of natural causes.

The Houston-born performer with the husky voice and silver beard sold tens of millions of records and was the star of TV movies based on The Gambler and other songs, making him a superstar in the 1970s and ’80s.

Rogers thrived for some 60 years before retired from touring in 2017 at age 79. Despite his crossover success, he always preferred to be thought of as a country singer.

“Kenny Rogers transcended genres and generations with his musical versatility, legendary collaborations and timeless appeal, and we’re honoured to pay tribute to his legacy,” wrote CMT’s executive producer Margaret Comeaux in a statement on April 2.

She continued: “Particularly in these turbulent times, we’ll stop and take a moment to allow the memory of our dear friend Kenny to bring us together and inspire us to lend support to those in the music community who are most in need.”

CMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares will air on Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. (ET).

As of this writing, it’s unclear if, or when, the special will air on CMT Canada.

Kenny Rogers in Los Angeles on May 17, 1989. Rogers, who embodied ‘The Gambler’ persona and whose musical career spanned jazz, folk, country and pop, died at age 81 on March 20, 2020.

— With files from the Associated Press