University of Manitoba fundraising campaign brings in $626 million

The University of Manitoba’s Front and Centre campaign has far exceeded expectations.
The fundraising campaign, launched in 2015, started with a goal to raise $500 million for the school, but on Thursday the U of M announced it has brought in more than $626 million
READ MORE: Province donates $150 million to U of M
“At the heart of this campaign are the donors who have put the work of University of Manitoba faculty and staff front and centre, magnifying their impact in our province and in communities around the world,” U of M president and vice-chancellor David Barnard said in a release.
“They are a reminder that even in such an exceptionally difficult time, we still have much to be grateful for.”
The school said donations came from more than 62,000 people living in 48 different countries, and one in five of the donors are U of M grads.
The campaign was said to be the most ambitious fundraising campaign any post-secondary institution in Manitoba has ever taken on. The school now says it’s ended up being the largest-ever fundraising campaign in the province’s history.
At the launch of the campaign the school said the money will be spent in various ways:
- Indigenous achievement – $65 million: Manitoba will become a centre of excellence for Indigenous education and research.
- Graduate student support – $100 million: Manitoba’s capacity for innovation will grow with an increased number of exceptional graduate students.
- Research excellence – $80 million: Our researchers and scholars will make discoveries that contribute to knowledge, grow the economy, and improve lives here and around the world.
- Outstanding student experience – $105 million: Our students will benefit from exceptional experiences and support.
- Places and spaces – $150 million: Our community’s quality of life will be enhanced through new environments for learning, discovery, and engagement.
Among the donations, the school said more than $5.9 million was given by faculty, staff and retirees.
READ MORE: University of Manitoba, Red River College look at moving classes online, other methods in wake of novel coronavirus
It said more than $252.1 million will go to research excellence, including to researchers on the front lines of developing vaccines or antivirals to mediate the coronavirus pandemic.
“They will ensure our province becomes a centre of excellence for Indigenous education and research,” said Barnard of the donations.
“They will have an impact that will endure far beyond our current crisis. They will inspire. They will shine a guiding light as we enter our new reality.”
COMMENTS