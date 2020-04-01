Bus company halts service in B.C. to limit spread of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A bus company providing rides to select communities in B.C. will temporarily come to a halt this week to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ebus, which has filled some of the routes abandoned by Greyhound, says service will be suspended on April 5.

The company has stops in Vancouver, Surrey, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope, Merritt, West Kelowna, Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Kamloops.

Ebus service to Alberta was suspended on March 29.

On Wednesday, Ebus told Global News that demand has gone down in the last two weeks, but buses have undergone increased cleaning and operate with lower seating capacity.

“However, it really gets to the point where people do need to stay home,” Ebus told Global News, “and we strongly believe that we can make a difference by suspending service.”

Following the guidance of the government and health officials, the buses will roll again when it’s safe to do so.

