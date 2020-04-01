Man charged with arson after fire destroys residence in Norfolk County

Send this page to someone via email

A Norfolk man is facing an arson charge after he allegedly set fire to his own residence in Townsend on Monday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say they were called to an address on Concession Road 6 around 11 p.m. on March 30 after a report of a fire.

Upon arrival, OPP say they located the shed and residence on fire. After attempts to enter to see if anyone was in the home, police say officers spotted a person on the property who eventually ran from the scene.

“A person was located on the property, at which time they indicated that they had a firearm and immediately fled from the area,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

OPP say they arrested the man after utilizing a canine unit along with an emergency response team and remote piloted drone.

The 39-year-old has been charged with arson.