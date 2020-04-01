Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with arson after fire destroys residence in Norfolk County

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 11:35 am
Updated April 1, 2020 12:09 pm
OPP say a 39-year-old man has been charged with arson after he allegedly set fire to a shed on a property in Norfolk County on March 30, 2020.
OPP say a 39-year-old man has been charged with arson after he allegedly set fire to a shed on a property in Norfolk County on March 30, 2020. @opp_wr

A Norfolk man is facing an arson charge after he allegedly set fire to his own residence in Townsend on Monday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say they were called to an address on Concession Road 6 around 11 p.m. on March 30 after a report of a fire.

Upon arrival, OPP say they located the shed and residence on fire. After attempts to enter to see if anyone was in the home, police say officers spotted a person on the property who eventually ran from the scene.

READ MORE: Body of missing Port Dover, Ont., fisherman found — OPP

“A person was located on the property, at which time they indicated that they had a firearm and immediately fled from the area,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

OPP say they arrested the man after utilizing a canine unit along with an emergency response team and remote piloted drone.

Story continues below advertisement

The 39-year-old has been charged with arson.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceArsonNorfolk CountyEd SanchukConst. Ed SanchukNorfolk County fireNorfolk County crimeconcession road 6fire in norfolk countyhouse fire in norfolk countyNorfolk County arsonNorfolk fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.