Officers investigating serious incident near downtown core: Brockville police

Brockville police say they are currently investigating a serious incident that took place in the city’s downtown area.

A short release with limited information was sent out Wednesday morning, saying an incident had occurred on Richard Street.

Police add that there is currently no danger to public safety, but officers would not reveal any more information about the incident at this time.

More information will be given as it becomes available, police say.

