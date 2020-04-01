Larry David urges ‘the idiots’ to stay home during coronavirus lockdown

If anyone knows how to create social distance during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s Curb Your Enthusiasm star and overall curmudgeon Larry David.

The Seinfeld co-creator urged people to take the COVID-19 threat seriously and stay indoors for the sake of others, in a video PSA posted online Tuesday by the Office of the Governor of California’s Twitter account.

“Obviously, somebody put me up to this, cuz it’s generally not the kind of thing I do,” David says in the video. “But I basically want to address the idiots out there — you know who you are — you’re going out — I don’t know what you’re doing. You’re socializing too close. It’s not good.”

David tells “the idiots” that their behaviour can be harmful to others, especially older citizens.

“You’re hurting old people like me,” he says. “Well, not like me, I have nothing to do with you, I’ll never see you, but you know, other old people.”

He goes on to tell people that they’re missing a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to simply stay at home, “sit on the couch and watch TV.”

“I don’t know how you’re passing that up!” he adds. “Well … maybe … cuz you’re not … you’re not that bright.”

David shot the video from his home in an effort to help the state of California with its COVID-19 response.

On Tuesday, there were more than 8,200 cases and at least 173 deaths reported in the state, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University. The United States currently has more cases of the virus than any other country in the world.

Each state has imposed some form of lockdown in an effort to keep people indoors, reduce the size of crowds and cut down on opportunities for the virus to spread from person to person. However, not everyone is obeying those measures.

“If you’ve seen my show, nothing good ever happens going out of the house, you know that,” David says in the PSA. “It’s just trouble out there. It’s not a good place to be.”

He adds that each person should stay indoors and avoid contact with anyone, “except maybe if there’s a plumbing emergency, let the plumber in and wipe everything down afterward.”

