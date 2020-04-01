Chris Meloni returning for ‘Law & Order’ spin-off, reprising Elliot Stabler role

Send this page to someone via email

Detective Elliot Stabler is coming back.

Chris Meloni is reprising his role as Stabler, the long-running partner of Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU, in the SVU spinoff created by Dick Wolf.

Meloni confirmed the news, writing on Facebook, “He’s back…”

The new 13-episode drama, which does not have a title yet, will follow Stabler leading a New York Police Department organized crime unit, and could potentially lead to a Stabler and Benson crossover reunion.

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay wait for filming of the newest spinoff ‘Law and Order: Special victims Unit,’ to resume at their location in the old gym at Lehman College in The Bronx on Monday, Aug. 2, 1999. (Photo by Jason Green)

Deadline, which was first to report the new show, states that Chicago P.D. showrunner Matt Olmstead is being eyed as writer-showrunner.

Meloni starred in Law & Order: SVU for the show’s first 12 seasons with Hargitay. He left in Season 12 when Stabler abruptly retired from the police force.

After leaving the show in 2011, Meloni went on to star in Showtime’s Happy. He played Nick Sax — an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hitman — who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a hit gone wrong, his inebriated life is forever changed by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse named Happy (Patton Oswalt).

Many fans of Meloni took to Twitter after news of Stabler’s return to TV spread.

Yass Elliot stabler aka Zaddy Christopher Meloni is coming back to Law & Order universe pic.twitter.com/dZHhr4LXcx — 🌼 (@GorqousAlly) March 31, 2020

When you hear Elliot Stabler is coming back to "Law & Order" pic.twitter.com/cExVziUSo1 — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) March 31, 2020

@Chris_Meloni The news about Elliot Stabler returning for his own show!! I can't cope. 🥰🥰 Love love love this news. @Mariska and Chris breaking hearts since 1999. My fave TV show ever. Never miss an episode. xxx @nbcsvu #SVU pic.twitter.com/5tKAneSi4K — Stacey (@misswhiskey90) March 31, 2020

Elliot Stabler is back in the SVU universe. We DESERVE a reunion with Olivia Benson. SVU ship sailing again. You can’t tell me nothing, honey. #BensonandStabler pic.twitter.com/wKMX5Yc5DB — Ryan W. (@SourceRyan) March 31, 2020

Elliot Stabler is coming back. Maybe 2020 isn’t so bad. — W💫💫 (@angel__ic) April 1, 2020

i just scrolled for like 30 seconds on facebook and its ALLL ELLIOT STABLER THANK U — a 💓 (@elliotcmolivia) March 31, 2020

Chris Meloni returning to Elliot Stabler is proof that miracles still exist and we can never give up hope pic.twitter.com/WVY8c2L4tg — Josh Wigler (@roundhoward) March 31, 2020