69 firearms seized, man facing numerous charges: Halton police

A Stoney Creek, Ont. man has been charged after Halton Regional Police officers seized dozens of guns.

Police responded to a report of a man with a firearm at a residence on March 26 and arrested a suspect who had a loaded handgun.

Police say no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

Public safety warrants were executed in Burlington and Stoney Creek and officers seized 69 restricted, non-restricted and prohibited firearms.

Paul Galardo, 60, has been charged with 17 firearm and prohibited weapons offences.

