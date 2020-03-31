69 firearms seized, man facing numerous charges: Halton police

A Stoney Creek, Ont. man has been charged after Halton Regional Police officers seized dozens of guns.
Police responded to a report of a man with a firearm at a residence on March 26 and arrested a suspect who had a loaded handgun.
Police say no shots were fired and no one was hurt.
Public safety warrants were executed in Burlington and Stoney Creek and officers seized 69 restricted, non-restricted and prohibited firearms.
Paul Galardo, 60, has been charged with 17 firearm and prohibited weapons offences.
Coronavirus outbreak: Public park trespassers in Toronto could face $750 fine
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS