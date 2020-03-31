Coronavirus: City of Peterborough extends closure of municipal facilities to April 13

The City of Peterborough is extending the closure of most of its facilities to the public until April 13 to help slow the spread of COVID-19, matching the province’s extension of its emergency declaration.
“We urge residents to practise physical distancing. Stay home and evaluate whether a trip out is essential,” said Mayor Dianne Therrien.
“It’s a collective effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19. In consultation with public health officials, we continue to carefully monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and take actions to protect the health and wellbeing of the community.”
The following facilities are closed:
- City Hall
- Community Services administration office, 210 Wolfe St.
- Public Works Operations Centre
- Provincial Offences Act court and administration office
- Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre
- Peterborough Public Library
- Peterborough Museum and Archives
- Art Gallery of Peterborough
- Peterborough Memorial Centre
- Community arenas
- Playgrounds, sports fields, and other shared outdoor recreational amenities
- City-County landfill
Services provided by Peterborough Police, Peterborough Fire Services and Peterborough County-City Paramedics continue, however, their stations are closed to non-essential visits.
READ MORE: By-reservation evening transit service launches in Peterborough during coronavirus pandemicThe community bus operates from 9 a.m. with service until 4:50 p.m., daily, and will include Good Friday.
Peterborough Transit is also offering a dedicated by-reservation transit service between 7:20 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. to serve riders travelling to and from work at essential workplaces as identified in the list of essential workplaces by the province, such as healthcare and the supply of critical products such as groceries and medication.
WASTE COLLECTION
Weekly collection of garbage and recycling continues. Green Waste collection begins as normally scheduled on April 7. The Pido Road Recycling Depot remains open daily 24/7.
