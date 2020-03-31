Coronavirus: City of Peterborough extends closure of municipal facilities to April 13

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough is extending the closure of most of its facilities to the public until April 13 to help slow the spread of COVID-19, matching the province’s extension of its emergency declaration.

“We urge residents to practise physical distancing. Stay home and evaluate whether a trip out is essential,” said Mayor Dianne Therrien. “It’s a collective effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19. In consultation with public health officials, we continue to carefully monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and take actions to protect the health and wellbeing of the community.”

On Tuesday, Peterborough Public Health reported 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction, which includes the city.

The city says the closure extension will be re-evaluated based on the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The following facilities are closed:

City Hall

Community Services administration office, 210 Wolfe St.

Public Works Operations Centre

Provincial Offences Act court and administration office

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre

Peterborough Public Library

Peterborough Museum and Archives

Art Gallery of Peterborough

Peterborough Memorial Centre

Community arenas

Playgrounds, sports fields, and other shared outdoor recreational amenities

City-County landfill

To reach city staff, connect online , email cityptbo@peterborough.ca or call 705-742-7777. City staff continue to be available during regular business hours.



Services provided by Peterborough Police, Peterborough Fire Services and Peterborough County-City Paramedics continue, however, their stations are closed to non-essential visits.

TRANSIT

Transit continues operate on an enhanced Sunday service schedule from 8 a.m. to 7:20 p.m., including the #12 Major Bennett route. Trips on Technology Drive continue to be offered Monday through Friday, except for Good Friday (April 10). Bus frequency on routes remains the same as regular 40-minute service.

READ MORE: By-reservation evening transit service launches in Peterborough during coronavirus pandemic The community bus operates from 9 a.m. with service until 4:50 p.m., daily, and will include Good Friday.

Peterborough Transit is also offering a dedicated by-reservation transit service between 7:20 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. to serve riders travelling to and from work at essential workplaces as identified in the list of essential workplaces by the province, such as healthcare and the supply of critical products such as groceries and medication.

WASTE COLLECTION

Weekly collection of garbage and recycling continues. Green Waste collection begins as normally scheduled on April 7. The Pido Road Recycling Depot remains open daily 24/7.

ONTARIO WORKS