By-reservation evening transit service launches in Peterborough during coronavirus pandemic

Peterborough Transit is launching a by-reservation bus service to riders who need to get to and from essential work in the evenings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new service begins March 31 and applies to those who are employed by a service deemed essential by the province.

The service will be available between 7:20 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. seven days a week.

Riders need to request a bus at least 24 hours in advance of their trip, the city states, and the booking process will confirm that travel is related to working for an essential employer. Accessible vans are available.

“We are pleased to add this service to help workers get to and from essential workplaces while our regular service hours are temporarily shortened,” stated Laurie Stratton, transit operations manager. “Transit staff members appreciate the patience of the community as we launch this important service to support those who are supporting all of us.”

Each van will carry a maximum of two people at a time to allow for physical distancing. Peterborough Transit says trips may be limited due to the availability of vans and drop-off and pickup times may have to be adjusted.

Riders can start making reservations beginning this Friday by calling the booking line between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 705-745-5801. Riders are being asked to use public transit for essential travel only.

The city advises individuals should not ride the bus if they are ill, suspect that they have been exposed to COVID-19, or have returned from international travel within the last 14 days