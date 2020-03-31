2 taken to hospital after bus smashes into London Drugs in Sherwood Park

Send this page to someone via email

A bus driver and a London Drugs employee were taken to hospital Tuesday morning, after a bus careened into the Sherwood Park store.

RCMP said it happened just after 7 a.m., when a Strathcona County transit bus and a pickup truck collided at the intersection at Fir Street and Sherwood Drive.

The bus slid into London Drugs, and the driver suffered minor injuries. An employee of the store was nearby when the bus hit, said RCMP.

“An employee in the store was actually directly behind the wall where the bus careened into and was hurt as well, with minor injuries,” said Cpl. Ben Ruddick with Strathcona County RCMP.

Both the employee and bus driver were taken to hospital. There was only one passenger on the transit bus at the time who was not injured.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash.

“It has been really slippery, it may have been a factor, but we are still trying to determine if weather played a role.

“But I can tell you right now there’s no alcohol or drugs as a factor here today,” Ruddick said. Tweet This

RCMP are investigating the cause of a collision after a Strathcona County bus collided into a London Drugs in Sherwood Park. Charles Taylor / Global News

RCMP said they are also looking into whether there was a red light at the intersection for one of the drivers.