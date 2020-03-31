Menu

Construction begins to repair waterline at Mosaic Stadium in Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 2:24 pm
Updated March 31, 2020 2:25 pm
Construction crews are repairing a portion of a waterline located in the east side of Mosaic Stadium in Regina. File / Global News

The City of Regina says contractors have started preventative warranty work on a portion of a waterline at Mosaic Stadium.

Serving the east side of the building, construction is taking place outside the southeast corner as well as other isolated areas of the stadium.

READ MORE: City aims to ensure Mosaic Stadium repairs complete for Saskatchewan Roughriders home opener

The city says safety measures are being taken in regards to COVID-19 and containing its spread.

Sidewalks remain open, but the city is reminding pedestrians to use caution and obey signs.

READ MORE: Street festival, Esports tournament part of Grey Cup activities in Regina

The project is expected to be finished in May. All costs are covered by the contractor – PCL Construction.

