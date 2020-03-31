Construction begins to repair waterline at Mosaic Stadium in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina says contractors have started preventative warranty work on a portion of a waterline at Mosaic Stadium.

Serving the east side of the building, construction is taking place outside the southeast corner as well as other isolated areas of the stadium.

READ MORE: City aims to ensure Mosaic Stadium repairs complete for Saskatchewan Roughriders home opener

The city says safety measures are being taken in regards to COVID-19 and containing its spread.

Sidewalks remain open, but the city is reminding pedestrians to use caution and obey signs.

The project is expected to be finished in May. All costs are covered by the contractor – PCL Construction.

Story continues below advertisement