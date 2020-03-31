Menu

Entertainment

David Schramm, Biggins on ‘Wings,’ dies at 73

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 1:53 pm
Actor David Schramm attends the 2015 Acting Company Fall Gala at Capitale on Nov. 9, 2015 in New York City.
Actor David Schramm attends the 2015 Acting Company Fall Gala at Capitale on Nov. 9, 2015 in New York City. Ron Adar/Getty Images

David Schramm, who played Roy Biggins on Wings, has died at the age of 73.

Schramm was a founding member of New York’s The Acting Company, which confirmed his death.

The Acting Company’s Margot Harley announced the news Sunday in a statement. The date and cause of death are not yet known.

READ MORE: John Callahan, longtime soap star, dies at 66

“We mourn his loss and will miss him,” Harley said in a statement.

Throughout Schramm’s 40-year career, his acting credits included Jake and the Fatman, The Equalizer, Miami Vice and Spenser: For Hire.

The actor starred as Secretary of Defence Robert McNamara in the 1983 TV series Kennedy and appeared in the TV movie The Dreamer of Oz: The L. Frank Baum Story in 1990.

Many people took to Twitter to share their condolences once news of Schramm’s passing spread.

