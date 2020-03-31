David Schramm, Biggins on ‘Wings,’ dies at 73

Send this page to someone via email

David Schramm, who played Roy Biggins on Wings, has died at the age of 73.

Schramm was a founding member of New York’s The Acting Company, which confirmed his death.

The Acting Company’s Margot Harley announced the news Sunday in a statement. The date and cause of death are not yet known.

“We mourn his loss and will miss him,” Harley said in a statement.

Throughout Schramm’s 40-year career, his acting credits included Jake and the Fatman, The Equalizer, Miami Vice and Spenser: For Hire.

The actor starred as Secretary of Defence Robert McNamara in the 1983 TV series Kennedy and appeared in the TV movie The Dreamer of Oz: The L. Frank Baum Story in 1990.

Many people took to Twitter to share their condolences once news of Schramm’s passing spread.

David Schramm was quite simply a fantastic actor. His timing was never less than perfect, his professionalism was always on display. He was kind. It was an honor and a pleasure to have been able to work with him. We are so grateful for the show's fans and for their kindness.

xox — Steven Weber (@TheStevenWeber) March 30, 2020

So sad to hear of the passing of David Schramm, who played Roy Biggins on Wings, my 1st TV writing job. Wonderful actor & sweet man. When I told him we were pregnant w our 1st, he said, “If it’s a girl you should name her Hannah.” It sounded so beautiful in his voice, we did! — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) March 30, 2020

Today, we lost a legend in the fields of stage, film and television. Remembering actor #DavidSchramm (1946-2020), who was one of the founding members of The Acting Company troupe and was best known for playing the role of Roy Biggins on "Wings" (1990-97). #RIP pic.twitter.com/1b9qFKJcVe — Christopher Hamby (@chrishambyfilms) March 31, 2020

I LOVED the show #Wings when I was growing up. RIP David Schramm pic.twitter.com/wMgtnK98Tt — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) March 29, 2020

Rip #davidschramm thanks for making me laugh on “Wings.” I am rewatching it during this depressing and stressful time. #sad pic.twitter.com/0EsrAqDhfQ — Sherah (@Naturegurl27) March 30, 2020

I just read that David Schramm, a wonderfully talented actor & kind-hearted man passed away. I mostly knew him from Wings but have been told by others what a talented stage actor he was too. Not sure if any of his friends or family will see this, but my heart is with you all. pic.twitter.com/I81WGiTfuV — The Critical Android (@CriticalAndroid) March 30, 2020

RIP David Schramm. Funny funny man — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) March 30, 2020

David Schramm, who played the rival airline owner on Wings (the most underrated sitcom of all time), has died at the age of 73. RIP. pic.twitter.com/QjLLnZqeF5 — TonyWendice (@tonywendice1954) March 29, 2020

