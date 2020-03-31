David Schramm, Biggins on ‘Wings,’ dies at 73

David Schramm, who played Roy Biggins on Wings, has died at the age of 73.
Schramm was a founding member of New York’s The Acting Company, which confirmed his death.
The Acting Company’s Margot Harley announced the news Sunday in a statement. The date and cause of death are not yet known.
“We mourn his loss and will miss him,” Harley said in a statement.
Throughout Schramm’s 40-year career, his acting credits included Jake and the Fatman, The Equalizer, Miami Vice and Spenser: For Hire.
The actor starred as Secretary of Defence Robert McNamara in the 1983 TV series Kennedy and appeared in the TV movie The Dreamer of Oz: The L. Frank Baum Story in 1990.
Many people took to Twitter to share their condolences once news of Schramm’s passing spread.
