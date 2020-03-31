Man, 51, charged in armed robbery over opioids, Ottawa police say

A 51-year-old Ottawa man is facing several criminal charges after a suspect entered a south-end store in disguise, pointed a firearm and ordered an employee to give him opioids, Ottawa police say.
Officers got reports of a commercial robbery in progress in the 1-100 block of Lorry Greenberg Drive on Monday afternoon, the police service said in a news release on Tuesday.
According to police, a man entered a business wearing a white surgical mask and sunglasses at 4:50 p.m. and allegedly pointed a firearm and demanded a store employee hand over opioids.
The officers found and arrested the suspect close by, police said.
A 51-year-old man has since been charged with disguise with intent to commit an offence, armed robbery and “use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence,” police said in the release.
The accused man is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, according to the police service.
COMMENTS