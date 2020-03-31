Menu

Crime

Man, 51, charged in armed robbery over opioids, Ottawa police say

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 11:54 am
An Ottawa police vehicle.
An Ottawa police vehicle. Beatrice Britneff / Global News File

A 51-year-old Ottawa man is facing several criminal charges after a suspect entered a south-end store in disguise, pointed a firearm and ordered an employee to give him opioids, Ottawa police say.

Officers got reports of a commercial robbery in progress in the 1-100 block of Lorry Greenberg Drive on Monday afternoon, the police service said in a news release on Tuesday.

According to police, a man entered a business wearing a white surgical mask and sunglasses at 4:50 p.m. and allegedly pointed a firearm and demanded a store employee hand over opioids.

The officers found and arrested the suspect close by, police said.

A 51-year-old man has since been charged with disguise with intent to commit an offence, armed robbery and “use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence,” police said in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused man is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, according to the police service.

