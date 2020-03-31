Ancaster man accused of dealing drugs, operating non-essential business amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

An Ancaster man accused of dealing drugs in Hamilton on Friday is facing an additional charge in light of the COVID-19 pandemic after allegedly operating a non-essential business, according to police.

Investigators say a man driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee was stopped just before 8 p.m. after officers suspected the driver was making stops to conduct drug transactions in the area of Main Street West and Norfolk Street South.

After reportedly seizing cocaine and cash, police charged the 29-year-old with possession of drugs and proceeds of crime and also issued a provincial offence ticket under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act for operating a non-essential business.

On March 23, Premier Doug Ford ordered all non-essential workplaces to close in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

If found guilty, the penalty carries a $750 fine and service charges.

Anyone with information on the incident can call police at 905-546-3887 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

