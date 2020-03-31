Menu

Crime

Ancaster man accused of dealing drugs, operating non-essential business amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 8:36 am
Hamilton police say they seized cash and drugs after a traffic stop near Main Street West and Norfolk Street South on March 27, 2020.
Hamilton police say they seized cash and drugs after a traffic stop near Main Street West and Norfolk Street South on March 27, 2020. Hamilton Police Service

An Ancaster man accused of dealing drugs in Hamilton on Friday is facing an additional charge in light of the COVID-19 pandemic after allegedly operating a non-essential business, according to police.

Investigators say a man driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee was stopped just before 8 p.m. after officers suspected the driver was making stops to conduct drug transactions in the area of Main Street West and Norfolk Street South.

READ MORE: Man charged after incident in Hamilton home connected to drug trafficking — police

After reportedly seizing cocaine and cash, police charged the 29-year-old with possession of drugs and proceeds of crime and also issued a provincial offence ticket under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act for operating a non-essential business.

On March 23, Premier Doug Ford ordered all non-essential workplaces to close in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

If found guilty, the penalty carries a $750 fine and service charges.

Anyone with information on the incident can call police at 905-546-3887 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

