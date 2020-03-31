Menu

Crime

Halifax man charged with assault after heated argument turned violent: police

By Ashley Field Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 4:46 am
Updated March 31, 2020 7:51 am
.
. File/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a party turned violent in the city’s north end.

At 8:30 p.m. Monday, police say they were called to the 5600 block of Bloomfield Street in Halifax, where a group of people were reportedly arguing outside. When officers arrived, they learned someone had sprayed bear spray, and a 21-year-old man had a small cut on his hand.

READ MORE: N.S. police watchdog investigating death of man jolted with stun gun

Officers arrested the suspect, a 58 year old man, who was known to the victim. Police say the suspect and victim were partying with a group of friends when a “heated argument began and turned violent.”

The suspect is in custody and has been charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, failure to comply with an undertaking and assault causing bodily harm.

