Calgary’s Heritage Park lays off staff to reduce costs during COVID-19 outbreak

One of Calgary’s most popular tourist attractions has announced staff layoffs related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Heritage Park said on Monday that management had come up with a plan to reduce costs, which includes temporarily laying off employees and mandated vacation time.

A spokesperson said minimal staff are working every day to ensure the animals, exhibits and artifacts are looked after and protected.

“Our goal is to be open and welcoming guests back as soon as circumstances allow,” said Scott Matheson, director of marketing and communications at Heritage Park.

Heritage Park remains closed to the public, and the cancellation of private and ticketed events will continue until further notice.

Matheson said Heritage Park has a core staff of about 200 year-round employees working in a variety of part-time and full-time roles. Additional staff are hired during the Christmas season, and there are more than 500 seasonal employees during the summer to support the historical living village.

The attraction announced its decision to temporarily close on March 16.