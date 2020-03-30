Kingston police looking for suspects in February apartment garage break-in, theft

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are looking to identify two suspects who they say stole items from the underground garage of an apartment building.

Police say that one night in February, two people wearing balaclavas broke into the front door of an apartment building at 675 Davis Dr.

The two people then went to the underground garage, where police say they broke into two cars and took various items.

Despite hiding their faces, Kingston police have released several security camera images in the hope that someone may recognize them.

Police are asking anyone with information contact Det. Alain Lapierre at 613-549-4660 ext. 6382 or via email at alapierre@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously call the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.